Synthego Launches The Eclipse Platform To Accelerate Research And Development Of Next-generation Medicines

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego , the genome engineering company, today announced the launch of Eclipse™, a new high-throughput cell engineering platform designed to accelerate drug discovery and validation by providing highly predictable CRISPR-engineered cells at scale through the integration of engineering, bioinformatics, and proprietary science. The launch of this unique CRISPR-based platform is driving the company's growing impact in biopharma R&D, reinforcing Synthego's position as the genome engineering leader.

CRISPR-engineered cells have a wide range of applications in research and development across disease areas, including in neuroscience and oncology. Synthego created the Eclipse platform to enhance disease modeling, drug target identification and validation, and accelerate cell therapy manufacturing.

"By industrializing cell engineering, Synthego's Eclipse platform will enable economies of scale, turning a historically complex process into one that is flexible, reliable, and affordable," said Bill Skarnes, Ph.D., professor and director of Cellular Engineering at The Jackson Laboratory and Synthego advisory board member. "Offering CRISPR edits at scale, similar to what Synthego did with sgRNA reagents, puts researchers on the cusp of being able to study thousands of genes, and examine hundreds of variants of those genes. This will allow scientists to more faithfully model the complexity of a human disease, which could lead to the development of therapeutic drugs or next-generation gene therapies for many serious diseases."

To ensure the success of any type of edit, Eclipse uses machine learning to apply experience from several hundred thousand genome edits across hundreds of cell types. With this machine learning, combined with automation, the new platform can reduce costs and increase the scalability of engineered cell production. The Eclipse platform is modular in design, allowing for fast deployment of upgrades or add-ons. It is engineered to use a cell-type agnostic process and immediately benefit researchers working with induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells and immortalized cell lines.

"We are living in a new era of life sciences innovation - one that has added to DNA sequencing and being able to read out of biology, now being able to write into and engineer biology. We created our Eclipse platform at the convergence of science and technology to make genome editing more precise, scalable, and accessible," said Paul Dabrowski, CEO and co-founder of Synthego. "We are excited to expand our impact on advancing the life sciences innovation with the launch of this unique CRISPR-based platform."

For further information about Eclipse, visit https://www.synthego.com/platforms/eclipse.

About SynthegoSynthego is a genome engineering company that enables the acceleration of life science research and development in the pursuit of improved human health. The company leverages machine learning, automation, and gene editing to build platforms for science at scale. With its foundations in engineering disciplines, the company's platforms vertically integrate proprietary hardware, software, bioinformatics, chemistries, and molecular biology to advance both basic research and therapeutic development programs. With its technologies cited in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and utilized by thousands of commercial and academic researchers and therapeutic drug developers, Synthego is at the forefront of innovation enabling the next generation of medicines by delivering genome editing at an unprecedented scale.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthego-launches-the-eclipse-platform-to-accelerate-research-and-development-of-next-generation-medicines-301263674.html

SOURCE Synthego