Synovus Establishes $4 Million Charitable Giving Fund

Synovus today announced the establishment of the Here Matters Community Fund, a $4 million charitable giving fund through which Synovus will expand its investments in communities throughout the bank's five-state Southeastern footprint.

Complementing Synovus' already established corporate giving strategy, the Here Matters Community Fund will enable the company to make even more impactful gifts to causes and organizations with footprint wide impact. Funds will be primarily invested in the areas of affordable housing, services that help low-to-moderate income communities, groups that deliver financial education and literacy programs, and organizations that encourage economic development.

"The Here Matters Community Fund marks a meaningful step forward in Synovus' commitment to community investment," said Kevin Blair, Synovus president and CEO. "We believe deeply in our purpose to help individuals and communities realize their full potential. Our new charitable giving fund will enhance our ongoing volunteerism and corporate donation efforts as we invest in, support, and encourage lasting change across our footprint."

The Here Matters Community Fund is a donor advisor fund managed by The Family Office at Synovus. Synovus' corporate giving strategy outlines the company's formal process for aligning with various organizations, making corporate donations, and participating in volunteer opportunities. The strategy includes the company's Here Matters community outreach, Raise the Banner financial education, and corporate donations programs. Throughout 2021, Synovus awarded more than $3 million to more than 500 organizations throughout the bank's five-state footprint. The financial services company will formally announce 2022 corporate donation recipients early next year.

