Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends: $0.

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) - Get Report has declared the following quarterly dividends:

$0.33 per share on the company's common stock, payable on October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2020.

$0.39375 per share on the company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, payable on September 21, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

$0.3671875 per share on the company's Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, payable on October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $54 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 294 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's "Most Reputable Banks" by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005001/en/