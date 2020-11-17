Synopsys Software Security Solutions Now Available Through Sterling's GSA Contract

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that the Synopsys portfolio for software security and quality testing solutions is now available to all federal and many state and local government agencies under the GSA Schedule Contract Number 47QTCA19D009K with Sterling Computers, a leading technology solutions provider.

"Government agencies understand how critical it is to proactively identify and eliminate vulnerabilities and weaknesses in their software, whether they exist in code they write themselves, commercial software, or open source software components," said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "We are pleased to work with Sterling Computers to bring the Synopsys portfolio to government customers so they can address their security needs for critical infrastructure and data through one comprehensive portfolio."

With the addition of the Synopsys portfolio to the GSA Schedule, public sector organizations can more effectively test software for security vulnerabilities and quality related flaws, as well as address open source software whether it be source code or binaries. Synopsys also provides professional services for expert planning and implementation, as well as managed services to provide additional testing resources. With the breadth and depth of the Synopsys portfolio, agencies can work with a single trusted provider able to address all of their software security needs.

"Being on the GSA Schedule makes it easier for the public sector to take advantage of Synopsys' software security solutions at a time when they are needed most," said John Savio, director of Federal Sales for the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "With software increasingly becoming the preferred attack vector for malicious actors and cybercriminals, agencies need tools and services to ensure they are secure and the data of citizens and warfighters is protected."

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software ™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15 th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:

Mark Van ElderenSynopsys, Inc.650-793-7450 mvanelde@synopsys.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-software-security-solutions-now-available-through-sterlings-gsa-contract-301174731.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.