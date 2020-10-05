Synopsys Outreach Foundation Science Project Package Application Period Open

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synopsys Silicon Valley Science & Technology Outreach Foundation (known as the Synopsys Outreach Foundation) today announced it has opened applications for its Science Project Package Program. The materials are offered to teachers in the California free of cost. Applications can be submitted directly on the Synopsys Outreach Foundation website until October 15 th.

Each package provides educators with STEM project materials including tri-fold boards, science fair collateral materials, and new science supplies or kits. Educators in Santa Clara County, Calif. may also receive a membership to Resource Area for Teaching or California Association of Science Educators.

"The Science Project Package Program offers much needed materials enabling distant project-based STEM teaching and learning," says Katherine Houston, President of the Synopsys Outreach Foundation. "Additionally, providing memberships to professional associations empowers teachers to access professional learning whenever they need it, continuously building their capacity for project-based science teaching methods. The Synopsys Outreach Foundation is deeply committed to supporting teachers and students developing science projects."

Since 1999 Synopsys Outreach Foundation has enabled over 2.2 million science project experiences. Annually, they distribute over 100,000 tri-fold boards, science fair ribbons, and measuring tools to thousands of educators in California and Oregon. In addition to the annual Science Project Package Program, the Synopsys Outreach Foundation offers free professional development to educators in Santa Clara County, Calif. and a free workshop for schools, Science Fair 101, on how to host a science event.

The Synopsys Outreach Foundation also sponsors premiere science fair events in the San Francisco Bay Area, including The Synopsys-Sonoma County STEAM Showcase, The Synopsys Alameda Science & Engineering Fair, The South Valley Science & Engineering Fair, The Golden Gate STEM Fair and The Synopsys Santa Clara Valley Science & Technology Championship/.

About the Synopsys Silicon Valley Science & Technology Outreach Foundation

For the past two decades, with Synopsys Foundation's support, the Synopsys Outreach Foundation has enabled 2.2 million science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) projects for K-12 teachers and students throughout the state of California.

Among its many programs, the Synopsys Outreach Foundation offers free teacher trainings, Science Fair 101 seminars for parents and students, and the donation of more than 100,000 science project poster boards and data collection devices each year.

Additional information about the Synopsys Outreach Foundation and can be found on their website.

