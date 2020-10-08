Synopsys' Digital Design Technology Symposium To Showcase Latest Innovations For AI, Automotive, HPC And 5G Chip Design

Virtual Event to Highlight Unique Solutions, Methodologies and Techniques Used to Overcome Complex Design Challenges

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is hosting its first Digital Design Technology Symposium, featuring Synopsys' Fusion Design Platform solutions to help digital designers and engineering management, CAD managers and SoC architects meet their digital design goals.

What: Digital Design Technology Symposium

When: Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pacific

Event Details:Attendees will gain new insights from Synopsys R&D experts, users and partners on integrated, end-to-end solutions being used to achieve industry-leading quality of results (QoR) and productivity gains in key areas such as machine learning/AI, low power, FuSa automation, HPC and advanced node, test innovations, and silicon lifecycle management.

Register at: https://www.synopsys.com/implementation-and-signoff/fusion-design-platform/digital-design-technology-symposium.html?cmp=dg-pr-ddts

Presenting companies include: Advanced Micro Devices, Cerebras Systems, Juniper Networks, Nvidia, NXP Semiconductors, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Foundry and STMicroelectronics.

To learn more about the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform, please visit https://www.synopsys.com/implementation-and-signoff/fusion-design-platform.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com/ .

