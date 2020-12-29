SYNLawn® New York Unveils 18-Hole Mini Golf Course At Jones Beach State Park

WANTAGH, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn® New York is showcasing their new 18-hole mini golf course at Jones Beach State Park that opened up to the public back on July 9th. This project allowed SYNLawn® NY to further extend their commitment to environmental awareness and water conservation by being included in Governor Cuomo's 2020 NY Parks Plan to remodel the West Games Area. The plan also included federal land and water conservation funding to replenish lawns and planting beds, plant new shrubs and seasonal plants, and install new irrigation and electrical systems.

"Jones Beach is more than just a park, it is a living testament to New York ingenuity and a historic public attraction that has brought joy to New York families for generations," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. "These new and improved gaming areas will give families a chance to relax and have fun even during these unprecedented times, and we will continue our work to make Jones Beach an exciting destination for every New Yorker."

SYNLawn® New York Chosen to Bring Positive Change to Jones Beach State Park

SYNLawn® New York was specified for this project by their long-time friends and collaborators at Starr Whitehouse Architects and hired by G&M Earth moving to install their state-of-the-art greens before park opening. The SYNLawn® team garnered extraordinary experience and skill from The Indianapolis Children's Museum, so for them this was an easy project. They installed 18 exceptionally durable, eco-safe greens on precast concrete holes. These incredibly fun mini golf greens are located in the West Games Area and they overlook the beautiful Atlantic Ocean and Boardwalk.

SYNLawn® putting greens are highly advanced golf greens that were designed to perform like putting greens on professional golf courses. They utilize technologies exclusive to SYNLawn® such as SuperYarn™ technology, HeatBlock™, StatBlock™, DualChill™, and Sanitized® antimicrobial, as well as Progienics® antiviral solution. SYNLawn® golf greens are designed and endorsed by professionals including world renowned pro golf coach Dave Pelz. They offer true ball roll, natural slow down characteristics, and come in fairway, rough, and fringe surfaces. In addition to commercial applications, they can be customized for any residential application

