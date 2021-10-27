SYNLawn New York Honored With Commercial Landscape Project Of The Year Award From The Synthetic Turf Council

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anastasia Phillips, owner of SYNLawn New York, and her team were presented with the Commercial Landscape Project of the Year award from the Synthetic Turf Council (STC.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anastasia Phillips, owner of SYNLawn New York, and her team were presented with the Commercial Landscape Project of the Year award from the Synthetic Turf Council (STC.) The prestigious award was in recognition of the team's partnership with GDC Developers on the design and installation of City Square Rooftop Park in White Plains.

"To be honored as the Commercial Landscape Project of the Year amid such a strong group of nationally-recognized entries is especially gratifying for me and our entire team," said Phillips. "I have been working in this industry for 17 years and it is exciting to see how far SYNLawn has come from an environmental standpoint and as a lifestyle choice. This project perfectly illustrates both design-forward concepts."

SYNLawn New York and GDC Developers collaborated to design and install a 35,000 square foot rooftop courtyard area using SYNLawn's SYNTipede 343, SYNRye 200 Tan, Precision Putt and SYNLawn Drain Panels.

"We are thrilled to work with this dynamic organization for the third time, said Phillips."

The courtyard connects three buildings known as the "Central Park" of City Square in downtown White Plains. The goal of the project was to increase the potential of outdoor activity, reduce maintenance and provide an eco-friendly, sustainable solution to the landscape design. SYNLawn achieved this goal through the installation of leisure lawns, walking pathways, a two-tier putting green, bocce court, al fresco dining and various lawn spaces in planted areas. Through these various elements, the installation ultimately improved the cityscape and impacted the surrounding neighborhoods by providing an excellent community gathering space that encourages wellness, while also ensuring the area is aesthetically pleasing through the use of synthetic turf.

SYNLawn New York has nearly two decades of experience completing complex roof top installations like this one, which allowed them to successfully complete a project of this magnitude on time and on budget. SYNLawn New York offers synthetic grass, as well as other surfacing solutions, for residential lawns, commercial landscaping, special events, playgrounds, dog parks, roof decks, customized golf putting greens, faux living walls and more.

Photos of the City Square Rooftop Park are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn New York, please visit newyorkartificiallawns.com.

ABOUT SYNLawn ® SYNLawn ® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in NorthAmerica. As part of the SportGroup Holding ® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens ™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 82 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. For 2021, North America's largest manufacturer of artificial grass is set to add more soy than ever to its products, which will increase its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

Media Contact: Mackenzie Smith msmith@fwv-us.com 574-524-5916

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synlawn-new-york-honored-with-commercial-landscape-project-of-the-year-award-from-the-synthetic-turf-council-301410054.html

SOURCE SYNLawn