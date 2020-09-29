Synklino Raises Seed Round To Develop Breakthrough Infection Treatment For Transplant Patients

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synklino ApS, an emerging biotech company developing first-in-class breakthrough treatment to eliminate cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections in the transplant setting, today announces the successful closing of a seed financing led by Eir Ventures and Vaekstfonden.

Synklino is a spinout from the University of Copenhagen and the Technical University of Denmark established to develop groundbreaking therapies against devastating viral infections. Synklino is incubated at the BioInnovation Institute in its prestigious Creation House program.

CMV is a virus that infects most people in adulthood and is the main agent involved in infectious complications following transplantation with major risk for morbidity, transplantation complications and increased hospital readmissions. Synklino's drug candidate SYN002 has the unique potential to eliminate CMV from infected patients by targeting both lytic and latent infection.

Thomas Kledal, co-founder and CEO said: "Our goal is to provide patients a chance to live a full life after receiving a transplant. This financing will enable us to advance our lead program towards clinical testing, strengthen the management team and leverage the highly experienced venture and biotech expertise of Eir Ventures and Vaekstfonden, as we move to the next stage of growth."

Stephan Christgau, Founding Partner of Eir Ventures, commented: "Synklino has developed a novel, first in class anti-viral therapy with the potential to be a game-changer offering the potential for CMV infection management. No other marketed or pipeline therapy has the potential to eliminate CMV infections in transplant patients. Synklino is a great example of Eir Venture's strategy to back entrepreneurs in the Nordics developing highly innovative treatments for patients with underserved medical needs."

Lene Gerlach, Investment Manager, Vaekstfonden, stated: "Vaekstfonden strongly supports spinout companies from Danish universities. Synklino is based on outstanding research performed by high-caliber researchers at University of Copenhagen and the Danish Technical University. We see great potential in Synklino and its anti-viral drug candidate, which may revolutionize patient therapy and achieve higher standards of good health and well-being."

John Haurum, Chairman of the Board, concluded: "Synklino's technology is first-in-class and represents the new generation of anti-infectives that have the potential to make a significant impact in improving transplant patient care, an enormous poorly met medical need. I am looking forward to working with Thomas Kledal, CEO, who brings extensive drug development experience, which combined with the Company's scientific foundations could lead to products that materially improve the options available to transplantation and infectious disease specialists and their patients."

About Synklino

Synklino is a Danish biotech company with technology from the University of Copenhagen and the Technical university of Denmark, focusing on developing groundbreaking therapies against devastating virus infections. The company's first-in-class drug candidate SYN002 against CMV infection in transplantation aims to change the current antiviral treatment paradigm, provide radically different therapeutic opportunities for transplantation and a path for transplant recipients to live life again. www.synklino.com

About Eir Ventures

Eir Ventures is a Life science focused venture fund, that with a strong foundation in the Nordic Biotech ecosystem will invest in early stage as well as more mature opportunities. The fund initiates investment activities in 2020 and will seek opportunities addressing significant unmet medical needs for new therapies, medical technology and digital health. Eir Ventures is founded by a team of experienced life science investors, and backed by a strong investor syndicate comprising Saminvest, the European Investment Fund (EIF), Vækstfonden, Novo Holdings, as well as additional private investors. Eir Ventures I AB is a registered alternative investment fund, under the Swedish Alternative Investment Funds Managers Act. https://eirventures.eu/

About Vaekstfonden

In close collaboration with banks and domestic and international private investors, we discover and develop the companies that Denmark cannot afford to miss out on. We carry the experience and the expertise that make businesses grow - from digitalizing a carpenter's business in small town Sallingsund to the launching of a robotic arm in Silicon Valley. The power of innovation, yield to society and responsibility are the three signposts that guide us in finding and choosing new projects. Since 1992, Vaekstfonden has co-financed growth in over 9,200 companies for a total commitment of more than DKK 33.8 billion. kr. https://vaekstfonden.com/

About BioInnovation Institute

BioInnovation Institute is an incubator supported by the Novo Nordisk Foundation to accelerate world-class life science innovation that drives development of new solutions by early life science start-ups for the benefit of people and society. BII, located in Copenhagen, Denmark, offers start-ups and early-stage projects within health tech, therapeutics and bio-industrials 2300 square-meters of state-of-the art labs, vibrant office facilities, business development, start-up business incubation, access to high-level mentoring and international networks plus unique funding opportunities of up to EUR 1.3 million per start-up and EUR 2.4 million per project. BII also regularly hosts highly recognized international speakers within life sciences as part of the 'Talks at the Square' event series. Since the inauguration of BII in November 2018, BII has awarded 45 million euro to innovative entrepreneurs. Read more at www.bii.dk

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synklino-raises-seed-round-to-develop-breakthrough-infection-treatment-for-transplant-patients-301139218.html

SOURCE Synklino