Synergy One Lending Welcomes Top Producers Travis Newton, Mike Wilbur And Ben Nelson

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending welcome Travis Newton, Mike Wilbur and Ben Nelson to the growing Synergy One team. Travis and Mike will run the production team as Area Managers while Ben will continue his role as Sales Manager. The trio have each been recognized as top 1% originators Nationwide.

"We are overjoyed at the opportunity placed before us by Aaron Nemec and Steve Majerus. This move gives us the autonomy to make decisions at the local level while also providing an incredibly robust fintech platform as we begin to build a Billion dollar team here in Oregon," said Travis.

Synergy One President, Aaron Nemec added, "These guys are some of the absolute best in the business, and it's an honor to partner and grow with them!"

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 38 states and has Operational HUBS in Roseville, CA, Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. To learn more about Synergy One Lending, reach out to Aaron Nemec or Ben Green.

SOURCE Synergy One Lending