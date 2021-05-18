Synergy One Lending Welcomes Top Producers Blair Katz And Brooke Cisneros

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending is proud to announce the launch of a new branch in Houston, Texas! Under the direction of top-producing co-managers Blair Katz and Brooke Cisneros, the team joins a rapidly growing Texas region...

Asked about the onboarding and technology, Katz said, "The S1L transition team is A++, and the interaction between the different systems is incredible!"

"Getting the chance to work with Brooke, Blair, their entire team, has been a blast and we're pumped to support their continued growth in such an important market for us!" said Synergy One's President, Aaron Nemec.

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 39 states and has Operational HUBS in Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. To learn more about Synergy One Lending, reach out to Aaron Nemec or Ben Green.

