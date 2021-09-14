Synergy One Lending Welcomes Juan Cepeda, Director Of Strategic Markets

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, a lender devoted to the modern mortgage experience, is proud to announce the new Director of Strategic Markets, Juan Cepeda.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, a lender devoted to the modern mortgage experience, is proud to announce the new Director of Strategic Markets, Juan Cepeda. Juan brings 23 years of mortgage expertise to the Synergy One table, with a focus on retail lending platforms holding multiple sales and operational leadership positions throughout his career.

Juan provides a level of leadership that makes our entire company better instantly," says President Aaron Nemec. "We are elated to have him join the team!"

In the era of digital mortgage, and with the changes that the pandemic brought to our industry, Juan's experience building strong, tech-savvy teams with integrity will create the scenario for tremendous growth across the country.

"Synergy One's commitment to both modernize and humanize the customer experience, along with their A+ talent across the company, is what led me to this amazing opportunity!" Juan says.

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 42 states and has Operational HUBS in Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. To learn more about Synergy One Lending, reach out to Aaron Nemec or Ben Green.

Media Contact: aaron@SIL.com

