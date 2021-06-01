Synergy One Lending To Offer Digital HELOC

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™, continues innovation within personal finance by announcing its launch of a digital Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) product powered by a...

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™, continues innovation within personal finance by announcing its launch of a digital Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) product powered by a blockchain-integrated artificial intelligence platform.

The S1LHELOC.com platform streamlines the HELOC process by allowing borrowers to complete a brief questionnaire, receive credit decisioning, set up payment options, and video chat with an online notary within a single interface. By incorporating blockchain into HELOC origination, Synergy One can provide access to up to a quarter of a million dollars in 5 days or less, while lowering costs, reducing risk, and improving financing execution throughout the loan process.

"Being true to our commitment to being a modern lender, we see this product announcement as an important step in being an early mover to bringing the power of blockchain to the lending experience and we expect to continue to expand in this area for quite some time to come", said Synergy One CEO, Steve Majerus. "Our adoption of fintech solutions where we can improve the client experience and reduce friction and costs in the process, will guide our roadmap for bringing great solutions to the mortgage lending process"

About Synergy One Lending

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 40 states and has Operational HUBS in Dallas, TX, Roseville, CA, Boise, ID and Denver, CO. For more information visit www.S1LHELOC.com or www.S1L.com

