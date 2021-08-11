Syneffex™ Publishes Results Of Company's Nanotechnology Based Corrosion Prevention Thermal Insulation On Sinopec Offshore Fuel Storage Tanks

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneffex ™ Inc. today reviewed the results of a one year study of the Company's nanotechnology based thermal insulation for large storage tanks.

Sinopec, China's oil & gas company and the fifth largest company in the world by revenue, needed a better solution than fibrous insulation for its offshore fuel storage tanks. They wanted a cost effective thermal insulation that would not degrade in the marine environment and prevented corrosion under insulation (CUI).

Syneffex ™ Heat Shield ™ High Heat provided them with an effective solution in a weather proof thin-film application on the fuel storage tank of an offshore drilling platform that also prevented corrosion. The tank contents had to be kept between 68C and 72C. The average winter temperature (East China Sea) is 13.4C.

Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Syneffex, states, "1.2 mm (0.047 Inches) of our product successfully replaced 80.0 mm (3.15 Inches) of mineral wool with cladding. Over a one year study, it proved to perform within 3 degrees C of the 80 mm rock wool insulation, it solved the corrosion under insulation (CUI) problem, and provided a cost effective solution that would stand up to the harsh ocean environment without degrading, reducing maintenance costs."

Mr. Burchill continues, "Volumes of independent test data verify our superior performance qualities, but real world results like this are more rewarding to our team."

About Syneffex Inc.

Syneffex Inc. provides products that improve energy efficiency and worker safety. The Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Nanotech Inc., which develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for nanotechnology.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

