Syneffex™ Provides Solutions That Reduce Burn Injuries And Increase Worker Safety In Factories

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneffex provides patented solutions to an issue that is universal to facilities and factories around the world… the need to protect personnel from the burn risks of hot equipment surfaces.

Dangerous equipment includes:

Steam pipes

Steam valves

Boilers

Ovens

Cookers

Processing Tanks

Curing molds

Other heat process equipment

The generally recognized "safe touch" temperature is 140F (60C) or below. Heat Shield™ EPX-H2O thermal insulating coating has the ability to bring a surface as hot as 400F down to 140F in just a matter of hours if coated while the surface is hot and it is impervious to moisture and dust, is highly chemical resistant, and it prevents corrosion of the underlying substrate.

Examples of results produced by these products include:

Boiler: Surface reduced from 148.2C (298.8F) to 59.5C (139.1F) with 6 coats EPX-H2O (1.5mm)

Steam Pipe: Surface reduced from 138C (280.4F) to 50C (122F) with 6 coats EPX-H2O (1.5mm)

Oven: Surface reduced from 95C (203F) to 75C (167F) with 6 coats High Heat (0.3mm)

Metal Wall: Surface reduced from 39.9C (103.8F) to 24.8C (76.6) with 3 coats PT (0.15mm)

Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Syneffex Inc. says, "Enough talk! Seeing is believing. Here 's a video from the field that illustrates the eye-opening temperature reduction of our coating up close and personal. The uncoated steam pipe was 352F, and was reduced to safe touch in the course of just two hours."

Click below to see the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=90TjQBLspog

You can learn more here: https://www.syneffex.com/safe-touch-solutions-coatings/

About Syneffex Inc.

Syneffex Inc. provides products that improve energy efficiency and worker safety. The Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Nanotech Inc., which develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for nanotechnology.

