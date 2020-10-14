Synchrony Named One Of America's Most JUST Companies By Forbes And JUST Capital

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony has been named one of the top 20 companies on the 2021 Forbes JUST 100 published by Forbes and JUST Capital, which showcases companies that are the nation's top corporate citizens. Synchrony ranked No. 20 overall - up 27 places from last year - and No. 2 within the consumer and diversified finance sector. Within the sector, Synchrony earned the No. 1 spot for its commitment to workers and customers.

The annual Forbes JUST 100 evaluates the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies, and celebrates those that outperform on critical issues that matter to the American public - such as paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies, as it demonstrates our commitment to caring for our partners, customers, employees and communities during these difficult days, and beyond," said DJ Casto, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Synchrony. "Synchrony was founded on a value system focused on caring, bold actions and passion. These values make us who we are and enable us to make a difference in the lives of our stakeholders every day."

JUST Capital expanded this year's methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from their COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker. The new analysis includes hourly wages increases, paid sick leave, and healthcare benefits for furloughed employees (Workers); payment deferrals, price cuts, and services for vulnerable groups (Customers); and cash or in-kind donations to support community relief (Communities).

"Now more than ever, business leaders have the chance to spark lasting systemic change within their companies and across society," said Forbes Senior Editor Steven Bertoni. "The companies in this year's JUST 100 show that we can face the twin tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality and continue to improve our actions and refocus our missions to do better, and be better, for all stakeholders."

"In the face of a global pandemic, economic recession, and national reckoning with racial injustice, the American public is demanding more from our corporate leaders than ever before," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "The companies featured in the 2021 JUST 100 list have stepped up in service of their workers, customers, and communities this year while delivering long-term value to shareholders."

Providing benefits for working families

Starting in 2020, Synchrony increased benefits for working families, offering paid parental leave for 12 weeks and, with the onset of the pandemic, extending backup care benefits to 60 days for emergency care for children and seniors (and more if needed on an individual basis). Understanding many employees were facing challenges outside their (virtual) walls, the company launched an employee assistance fund with an initial $1.5 million commitment from the Synchrony Foundation, in order to provide emergency financial assistance and relief to team members in need. The company continues to evolve its industry-leading benefits programs based on employee feedback, increasing its lifetime maximum fertility benefit to $30,000.

Supporting working parents and children through virtual learning

To help working parents, Synchrony has launched Synchrony After School, which provides virtual tutoring, homework club, extracurricular activities and wellness support. Synchrony After School follows the successful launch of Synchrony Summer Camp - a virtual experience for employees' children designed to educate, engage, and enrich across a range of topics including health, arts, culture and leadership.

Offering flexible work arrangements

Synchrony helps employees balance the demands of work and life by offering flexible work arrangements, including reduced hours, compressed workweeks, flextime hours, and remote work. To help employees meet their personal and professional needs, the company recently unveiled a new approach that combines flexibility for all employees, who can now work remotely, and purpose-driven office-based spaces where employees can come together in person when needed in a safe environment, staying connected with each other and the Synchrony culture.

Advancing well-being and mental health support

Even before COVID, Synchrony was deeply focused on mental health. When the pandemic hit, the company launched Synchrony 360, an integrated approach to supporting employees' lives inside and outside the company. It includes mental health and wellness sessions as well as other resources to help families deal with the anxiety brought on by the pandemic and events that have highlighted systemic racial inequality. In addition, based on input from the company's African American Network, Synchrony added more Black mental health counselors to its employee assistance program to help meet the needs of Black employees.

Helping customers, small businesses, and communities during challenging times

For customers who have been financially impacted by challenging times, Synchrony is taking an individualized approach to offering relief, such as interest and fee adjustments, deferred payments, and re-evaluated credit limits. The company is also offering support to small businesses by providing free advice and best practices around navigating a changing business environment, creating more effective digital footprints, and building loyalty. The company has also partnered with several organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to create webinars on financing and managing one's business through adversity.

In June, Synchrony and the Synchrony Foundation committed $5 million to national community organizations that help small businesses, including $2 million to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a national community development organization, which will provide emergency grants to minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses.

