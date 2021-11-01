Synchronoss To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 8, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) - Get Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Report, a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, November 8, 2021, after the close of the market.

Synchronoss management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss the company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 800-377-9510 or +1 334-454-0059 (International) and give the conference ID number, 6767984.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.synchronoss.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will be available for one week. To access the call replay click here to register for the call-in audio replay.

