SYNC1 Systems Offers New Paths To Membership Growth And Retention

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNC1 Systems has launched a bold initiative to aid credit unions across the country with programs that help retain current members and add new ones. This CUSO partner now displays a portfolio of successful campaigns that has contributed to remarkable growth of member bases through word-of-mouth marketing, upselling of other services, increasing deposits, and growing revenue.

Josh Rider, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, explains the approach he takes to beginning a relationship with a new credit union client.

"I ask them four strategic questions:

Would you like to provide your members a better, more comfortable, and faster loan experience?

Would you like to grow your membership organically with no added costs?

Would you like to know you could spin up a new lending vertical at no cost?

Would you like to achieve all this with an easy, safe, and customizable tool that will not require you to purchase additional software or spend a huge number of hours training your crew?

Their answers to those questions give us a starting point to determine how we can help. And last year, we assisted more credit unions than we ever have before."

Rider reports that new SYNC1 clients have experienced an array of frustrating service issues from their previous LOS providers, such as: long waits on issue responses, a total lack of understanding of their credit unions' needs, and most frequently — massive costs associated with the small feature requests or adjustments.

Rider quoted a common refrain from his customers about those competitor attitudes: "They act like monopolies, essentially telling you — You get what you get, and you have to deal with it because you don't have other options."

SYNC1, proudly points to their dedicated response team of developers who are specifically trained in all aspects of the lending industry, so that each one is fully prepared for credit union client service on Day 1. This approach removes the delay of a "learning curve" and reduces the number of adjustments typically found in new client relationships.

Rider summarizes the SYNC1 attitude: "We do not force our clients into anything. We are collaborators. We want to serve your membership the way you serve your membership. Let's remind the "others" that you have a CHOICE!"

About SYNC1 SYSTEMS:

Sync1 Systems is a CUSO with next-generation loan origination technology, offering software that ensures the credit union member application experience is simple, fast, flexible and painless. For users at the dealership, in the branch, or on the "1 Mobile" smartphone integration, members are kept firmly in control. SYNC1 Systems designs products specifically for increasing credit union loan revenue and growing membership.

