Synbal, In Collaboration With The La Jolla Institute For Immunology, Is Awarded A NIH-SBIR Grant To Develop And Characterize A Three Gene Humanized Mouse Model For Covid-19 Research

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synbal, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company specializing in the development of genetically complex, humanized mouse models for research announced today that they have received a SBIR grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop a novel, humanized mouse model for Covid-19 therapeutics research. Synbal is partnering with La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) to fully characterize the model that will then be made available in early 2022 to the research community to accelerate the development of new therapeutics that can be used to treat this devastating pandemic.

"This grant is a further validation of the Active Genetics approach that Synbal is taking to develop novel pre-clinical models for use in the development of therapeutic treatments for cancer, autoimmunity and infectious diseases," said David R. Webb, CEO and Board Member of Synbal.

"With this partnership, we are tackling a major public health issue and establishing a strong collaboration between academia and industry," says Sujan Shresta, Ph.D., a professor in LJI's Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research. "The mouse models we develop will be important tools for scientists as we develop next generation COVID-19 vaccines and therapies."

About: Synbal, Inc.

Synbal, Inc. is a preclinical biotechnology company using its proprietary next-generation gene-editing platform, Active Genetics, to develop genetically complex humanized mouse models for biopharmaceutical research and development.

About: La Jolla Institute for Immunology

The La Jolla Institute for Immunology is dedicated to understanding the intricacies and power of the immune system so that we may apply that knowledge to promote human health and prevent a wide range of diseases. Since its founding in 1988 as an independent, nonprofit research organization, the Institute has made numerous advances leading toward its goal: life without disease.

