Synaptogenix Discloses Positive Results Of Further Bryostatin Trial Analyses In Presentation At Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX), an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that its abstract for presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) is now available entitled "Bryostatin Restores Cognitive Functions Above Baseline in Advanced Alzheimer's Disease (AD) Patients: A Regenerative Therapeutic Strategy."

"Recent further analyses of pre-specified cohort results revealed clear evidence of Bryostatin therapeutic efficacy for advanced AD patients. Analyses of treatment benefit, based on mean differences and as a function of successive dosing in the Company's two previous, separate clinical studies (#202 and #203), used each patient as his / her own control in both treatment and placebo groups. While these separate analyses showed treatment benefit, the combined groups in a pooled analysis conducted here produced a highly significant statistical separation of the Bryostatin treatment group (P<.001) from the placebo group. Consolidation of identically enrolled and treated patients in the two clinical trials increased the power (N = 95) of pre-specified Treatment and Placebo groups with the resulting separation. This integrated data analysis provides further encouragement that Bryostatin can make a clinically meaningful difference for treating the underlying pathology and cognitive deterioration of AD - as is now being tested in an NIH-sponsored, six-month clinical trial, incorporating lessons learned from the two previous pilot studies. This potential efficacy involved significant improvement over baseline (> + 4.0 Severe Impairment Battery, SIB, score), not only reduction in the rate of cognitive decline," commented Dr. Daniel Alkon, President and Chief Scientific Officer.

The abstract can be accessed via the following link: https://www.synaptogen.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/ESCIOBAADP.pdf

About Synaptogenix, Inc.

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated Bryostatin's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease, Fragile X syndrome, and for other neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com.

