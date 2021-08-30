Synaptics To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences Tuesday, August 31, 2021, Thursday, September 9, 2021, And Friday September 10, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics ® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences.

Dean Butler, CFO will be virtually attending the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Dean Butler, CFO will be virtually attending at the Colliers Securities' 2021 Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Michael Hurlston, President and CEO, and Dean Butler, CFO will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:45PM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay please visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1492430&tp_key=edfa60bb87

For further information, please contact: Munjal ShahSynaptics +1-408-518-7639 munjal.shah@synaptics.com

Sarah Siripoke Synaptics +1-408-518-7669 sarah.siripoke@synaptics.com