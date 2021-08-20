Synaptics To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences Tuesday, August 24, 2021 And Wednesday August 25, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics ® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Satish Ganesan, SVP & Chief Strategy Officer and Dean Butler, CFO will be presenting at the Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00AM PT. For more information or to participate in the webcast please visit https://www.rblt.com/tech2021

Dean Butler, CFO will be presenting at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00AM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay please visit https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-tech-synaptics

About Synaptics Incorporated: Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

For further information, please contact: Sarah Siripoke Synaptics +1-408-518-7669 sarah.siripoke@synaptics.com