Synamedia Joins LOT Network To Protect Against Patent Trolls

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia , the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced it has joined the global non-profit organization LOT Network as a protective measure against patent assertion entities (PAEs, or more commonly referred to as "patent trolls"). Synamedia is the first UK-headquartered leader in the global video and pay-TV solutions industry to join LOT Network's community.

LOT Network is committed to protecting its members from costly PAE litigation. With 2.7 million patents in the network and counting, its more than 950 members include global tech leaders such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, Roku, YY.com, Philo, and Comcast.

Recognized as an industry innovator and disruptor, Synamedia develops and markets world-leading video security solutions and services, video platforms, an end-to-end video network portfolio, and a groundbreaking new addressable advertising solution.

"To retain our competitive advantage, we need to be able to protect our ability to innovate and our patents," said Ismat Levin, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Synamedia. "We recently launched a new intelligence-first security model laser-focused on eradicating streaming pirates' businesses and protecting legitimate providers' revenues. This will help to ensure that we continue to protect approximately $70 billion in operator revenues every year. By joining LOT Network, we have an additional layer of protection against the potential threats of costly patent troll litigation, which is good news for us and for our roster of clients who rely on our world-class products and services."

"Synamedia joins a community that sees that protection from the high-cost of PAE litigation enables them to offer a value-driven product to their customers," said Ken Seddon, CEO of LOT Network. "The more companies that join LOT Network, the greater our protections become."

LOT Network members agree that if, and only if, any member's patent assets fall into the hands of a PAE, the company provides a license to all other network members, thereby immunizing them against PAE litigation from those assets. Members retain all other traditional uses of patents - including selling them, or using them to sue other companies.

About LOT Network LOT Network is an international community of the world's leading high-tech companies committed to protecting its members from costly patent troll litigation. LOT Network currently protects more than 950 members in 36 countries from litigation from over 2.7 million worldwide patents and counting. Network members include market leaders such as IBM, Toyota, Visa, Canon, Google, Tesla, Cisco, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba and Salesforce, as well as innovative companies across industries.

About Synamedia We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

