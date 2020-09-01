Synalloy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) plans to announce its second quarter 2020 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) plans to announce its second quarter 2020 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Following the earnings release, Synalloy will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM EDT to discuss the earnings results. Interested parties may listen to this discussion by calling 1 (877) 303-6648; Conference ID code 9546188. The conference call will be webcast live through Synalloy's website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 12:00 PM ET on September 4, 2020 on Synalloy's website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a growth oriented company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our website at www.synalloy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our business, our customer relationships, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, are beyond the control or knowledge of management. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such reports are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its website, http://www.sec.gov.

