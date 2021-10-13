Synaffix To Present Key ADC Technology Data On SYNtecan ETM Linker-Payload At World ADC Conference

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index will present new data regarding its topoisomerase 1 inhibitor linker-payload based on exatecan (SYNtecan E™), at the World ADC Conference on 13 October 2021:

Title: GlycoConnect™ ADCs Based on Topoisomerase 1 Inhibitor Exatecan (SYNtecan E™) Show Excellent In Vivo Efficacy and Tolerability

Time: 9:30pm CEST / 3:30pm EDT / 12:30 PDT

Authors: Floris van Delft, Remon van Geel, Jorin Hoogenboom, Marloes Wijdeven, Laureen de Bever, Sorraya Popal, Jord van Schaik, Sander van Berkel

Synaffix utilizes GlycoConnect™, a proprietary technology based on the native glycan of monoclonal antibodies, which is used as a privileged conjugation site for ADCs. In addition, a highly polar spacer technology (HydraSpace™) enables the conjugation of any cytotoxic, hydrophobic payload, providing ADCs with significantly expanded therapeutic index (TI).

Camptothecins form a class of clinically relevant chemotherapy drugs based on their ability to inhibit DNA topoisomerase 1 while also demonstrating excellent potential as payloads for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), as exemplified by the recent market approvals of Enhertu® and Trodelvy®.

Synaffix's data demonstrate that:

Exatecan, a clinically validated and potent campothecin, is readily combined with Synaffix's HydraSpace™ technology, resulting in the SYNtecan E™ linker-payload

GlycoConnect™ ADCs of trastuzumab were generated by conjugation of SYNtecan E™ to antibodies and evaluated for efficacy and tolerability

Complete tumor regression was observed in a mouse xenograft study (BT-474) after a single dose, while safety studies in mice corroborated high tolerability of SYNtecan E™ ADCs

Prof. Floris van Delft, CSO of Synaffix, said,"We are delighted to be presenting new data on our groundbreaking technologies at this distinguished annual meeting. As the ADC community once again comes together to share its latest research, Synaffix is excited to showcase its continued efforts to develop truly best-in-class ADC therapeutics."

In the last few months, Synaffix has signed significant ADC technology out-licensing agreements with Kyowa Kirin, a global specialty pharmaceutical company; ProfoundBio, an emerging oncology biotherapeutics company; and Innovent Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of major diseases. These come in addition to earlier collaborations with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics and Shanghai Miracogen. Three ADCs using Synaffix's technology are in the clinic.

Notes to Editors

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform. In addition to GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ technology, the toxSYN™ linker-payload platform rounds out a fully complementary technology platform that enables any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio and Kyowa Kirin.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, European, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital, and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™, and toxSYN™ technologies. Both GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ are clinical-stage technologies that enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect™ is a conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats.

HydraSpace™ is a compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E™ and SYNeamicin G™, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

At the 2020 World ADC US event, Synaffix was recognized with first place in the "Best ADC Platform Technology" award category at the World ADC Awards ceremony following a global review of technologies, voting by industry peers and final evaluation by a panel of independent industry experts. In 2021 Synaffix is again on the Short List for this prestigious award.

