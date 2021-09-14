Symplr To Acquire Halo Health

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr ®, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations including governance, risk management and compliance ("GRC") SaaS solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, " Clearlake") and Charlesbank Capital Partners ("Charlesbank"), announced today that it has agreed to acquire Halo Health, a provider of clinical communication and collaboration software that streamlines clinical processes and interactions, improving clinician satisfaction and patient care. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Halo Health is an exciting addition to the symplr family, as it addresses our clients' critical need to improve clinical communication," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "Halo Health's modern approach to digital communication facilitates the rapid exchange of information, streamlines workflows, and improves patient safety. The company's unified communication and collaboration platform consolidates outdated technology like pagers, feature phones, and legacy texting applications, presenting a strong return on investment opportunity for customers."

Founded by clinicians, for clinicians, Halo Health helps healthcare organizations standardize and streamline clinical communication and workflows, consolidate technology, and connect clinical communities. The Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform ("CCP") is a cost-effective, cloud-based system that unifies all communication channels, including secure messaging, video, voice, and alerts, and enables role-based collaboration to ensure the right message gets to the right person, role, or team, instantly. Halo Health bolsters symplr's rapidly growing workforce and talent management portfolio with the addition of on-call scheduling, which allows for easy management of schedules, monitoring of on-call status changes in real-time, and automation of role-based communication.

"Joining symplr will allow us to further expand the reach of the Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform," said Jose Barreau, M.D., CEO of Halo Health. "Our top rating in the KLAS clinical communication and collaboration category demonstrates that we continue to meet the needs of healthcare systems nationwide, and we look forward to extending that leadership as we unite with the symplr family of healthcare operations software solutions."

"Over the last several years, we have partnered with the symplr management team to execute on several strategic acquisitions, and Halo Health is another strong addition in this journey to create the most comprehensive healthcare GRC SaaS platform," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake.

Ryan Carroll, Managing Director of Charlesbank, added, "We look forward to supporting the Halo team through this investment and further building on symplr's strong track record of creating additional value for its customers."

About symplr

symplr's comprehensive healthcare operations solutions, anchored in governance, risk management, and compliance, enable our enterprise customers to efficiently navigate the unique complexities of integrating critical business operations in healthcare. For over 30 years, our customers have trusted our expertise and depended on our provider data management, workforce and talent management, contract management, spend management, access management, and compliance, quality, and safety solutions to help drive better operations for better outcomes. Learn how at www.symplr.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S. ® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $43 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

