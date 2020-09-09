SymphonyAI Names Mark Tice Operating Partner As Enterprise AI Adoption Accelerates

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, the world's leading private B2B AI operating company, announced today Mark Tice has joined the company as an operating partner.

"SymphonyAI is the only operating company deploying a coordinated portfolio of vertical ventures for AI. While it has kept a low profile, focused on the specific industry each address, every enterprise's recent acceleration in advanced computing adoption has pulled SAI into the spotlight," said Tice. "It's well known that vertical ventures outpace horizontal SaaS businesses in market penetration and product development. SymphonyAI and its vertical ventures stand virtually alone in serving customers with the attention to detail and respect for domain expertise."

Tice's three decades of multi-industry domain experience, focus on addressing the most pressing customer pain points, and track record of outpacing the competition in delivering results will support SymphonyAI's mission to transform the enterprise with AI. Tice has held leadership positions in software technology with Fortune 500 companies, including Unison, PROS, Mark Logic, Oracle, Mantas, Business Objects, and Sybase. He served as CEO of Bridgestream and SignalDemand. Tice will provide operational expertise to help SymphonyAI's portfolio investments maximize success, responsible for revenue growth across multiple sectors.

SymphonyAI's leading B2B companies provide next-generation AI solutions to substantially advance business transformation for today's enterprises. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, the annual impact of AI on global economic output by 2030 is estimated to be as much as $13 trillion, accounting for 1.2 percent of additional GDP growth per year.

"Our mission is to deliver the next generation of customer-led AI solutions that create substantial economic value," said SymphonyAI Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. "The most experienced growth-focused technology leaders have a track record of accomplishing that goal. SymphonyAI has become a destination for that talent, because we are uniquely positioned to put their skillset to the greatest use."

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is the fastest-growing private B2B AI operating company, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver demand-driven next-generation AI solutions that transform the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of $300 million. More than 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the company under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley's most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani . Website: www.symphonyai.com

CONTACT: Chris Gale, 203-570-4681, chris@galestrategies.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symphonyai-names-mark-tice-operating-partner-as-enterprise-ai-adoption-accelerates-301126104.html

SOURCE SymphonyAI