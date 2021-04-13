Symphony AyasdiAI And Treliant Collaborate To Help Financial Institutions Overcome Regulatory Burden And Forge Ahead Into The Next Generation Of Financial Crime Prevention

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, LLC and Symphony AyasdiAI announced today that they are collaborating to provide best-of-breed advisory and technology services to all types and sizes of financial institutions.

The U.S. Treasury's FinCEN and Federal Banking Agencies' "Joint Statement Encouraging Innovative Industry Approaches to AML Compliance" from December 2018 noted how AI can strengthen bank secrecy act/anti-money laundering (BSA/AML) compliance approaches while enhancing transaction monitoring systems and maximizing the use of banks' BSA/AML compliance resources.

AyasdiAI uses the most advanced AI and ML technologies to definitively discover previously undetectable risks lurking in financial institutions, shortening the path from data to decision-making and establishing a new benchmark in operational effectiveness.

Treliant has deep industry and technology expertise derived from its in-house, advisory, assurance, and government agency work. The firm has proven invaluable in helping financial institutions from small financial tech companies to complex global institutions navigate the sea of regulatory requirements and meet their strategic business objectives. This combination of deep and trusted subject matter expertise and the innovations pioneered by AyasdiAI offers firms the opportunity to lead the transformation of cost and transparency challenges that can hinder modern financial crime prevention.

Ross Marrazzo, managing partner and chief compliance & ethics officer, Treliant, said:"A robust compliance program is essential for risk mitigation, yet the associated cost of getting it right is often exorbitant for any institution. We are always looking for trusted solutions to help our clients gain efficiencies without jeopardizing effectiveness at a price they can afford, and Symphony AyasdiAI meets these criteria and more. We are happy to be collaborating with Symphony AyasdiAI to offer this solution to our clients."

Simon Moss, CEO, Symphony AyasdiAI, said:"All financial institutions struggle under the weight of regulatory burden. Our solution provides significantly enhanced risk coverage for money laundering, fraud, and other financial crimes - while also offering a new benchmark in operational efficiency. This is done without the big data, replacement and implementation challenges that have undermined such projects in the past. We are excited about joining forces with Treliant and working with its subject matter experts to bring AyasdiAI to more financial institutions."

About Treliant

Treliant is a multi-industry consulting firm that serves organizations around the globe. Our firm serves financial institutions, consumer-oriented businesses, other corporations, and law firms. As a firm of leading professionals from industry and government, we assist our clients in navigating regulatory requirements and on best practices, while meeting strategic and operational objectives. We partner with clients as trusted advisors and via managed services including through secondments, interim resources, and other outsourcing strategies. Our advisory and assurance services and specialized, high-quality business solutions strengthen our clients' corporate and regulatory compliance programs, risk management, and business performance. We also provide comprehensive support for corporate and regulatory investigations, litigation, and as government agency monitors and independent consultants. We serve companies from Main Street to Wall Street and across the globe. For more information, visit www.Treliant.com.

About Symphony AyasdiAI

Symphony AyasdiAI, a Symphony AI portfolio company, empowers banks and financial institutions with a complete picture of customer, third party and user behavior to discover crime, risk and competitive opportunity through unparalleled, predictive insight. Using a uniquely powerful combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning, AyasdiAI customers dramatically reduce the time to achieve genuine transparency, with full explainability. Ayasdi Sensa™ leverages unique combinations of topological data analysis, time series and leading analytical innovations to give organizations absolute fidelity for competitive discovery, risk detection and efficiency optimization. Learn more at www.ayasdi.com , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for the digital transformation of the business enterprise, across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. Visit symphonyai.com.

