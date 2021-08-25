Symbio Enters The U.S. Market At Advanced Clean Transportation Expo 21

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbio, a joint-venture between Faurecia and Michelin and a global benchmark player in hydrogen fuel cell stacks systems, will attend the 2021 ACT Expo in Long Beach (California, Aug. 30 - Sept. 2). At this occasion, the Group unveils the creation of Symbio North America and the appointment of Rob Del Core as its General Manager. Rob Del Core is a seasoned visionary zero emission leader with a successful track-record in the hydrogen fuel cell industry over the last 20 years, particularly in the medium and heavy-duty sustainable mobility sectors.

Hydrogen as a cornerstone. At a time when governments worldwide enhance their ambitions to fight against climate change and the new administration commits to giving the Unites States a predominant role in this global endeavor, acknowledging the key contribution that hydrogen technology must play, Symbio is determined to put the maturity of its technology and its extensive field expertise to fully support the country's zero-emission efforts.

Symbio's H2Motive portfolio offers a wide range of hydrogen fuel cell solutions meeting all power and durability needs. For the U.S. market, Symbio North America focuses on light duty, commercial medium and heavy-duty vehicles offering customized hydrogen solutions to U.S. vehicle OEMs and fleet partners, contributing to the Group's global ambitions by 2030.

Experience, maturity, complete range of solutions and local presence. Symbio will enter the U.S. market with strong established assets, technology and know-how. More than 30-year combined experience in hydrogen fuel cell technology from Symbio and its parent companies, Michelin and Faurecia, offering strong financial, technical and commercial support to the company, allowing Symbio to provide holistic hydrogen solutions to our partners and customers.

Light duty vehicles equipped with Symbio fuel cells have already achieved more than 4 million kilometers on the road. A performance that is to increase in the coming years thanks to the partnership project with Stellantis' hydrogen light duty vehicles pioneer launch in Europe to take off before the year-end.

Symbio's H2Motive portfolio, covering 40-kW all the way to 300-kW, can meet a wide range of duty-cycles, power and durability requirements of the U.S. transportation market. Symbio solutions are compact, efficient, and easy to install within existing engine bays. The 150-kW product that is to be shown at the ACT Expo is particularly adapted for pick-ups as well as light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

Finally, Symbio focusses on optimized total cost of ownership combining its systems and production knowhow to scale state-of-the art manufacturing capabilities. The group aims at producing globally 200,000 Stackpacks annually by 2030, and significantly reducing the manufacturing costs within 5 years.

About SymbioA global technology partner to manufacturers in hydrogen systems for transporters, Symbio has been joint-owned by Faurecia and Michelin since November 2019. With its unique expertise and focus on setting automotive production standards, the company offers a complete range of products - including StackPack, its pre-approved and pre-integrated hydrogen systems - as well as a range of services. It meets the needs of light and commercial vehicles, buses and trucks and various formats of electric vehicles. The company's aim is to become a world leader in hydrogen mobility by producing 200,000 StackPacks per year by 2030, for use by manufacturers around the world. Symbio is thus playing a role in ramping up the roll-out of hydrogen transport, which by nature is emission-free and has fewer limitations for end users in terms of charge time and range.

