Sycuan Wins Five Awards From Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2021 Best Casinos

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort received five awards from the Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2021 Best Casinos . The awards included Luckiest Casino, Best Bingo, Best Poker Room, Best Casino Resort Pool and Best Casual Dining. Sycuan has been voted first place for Luckiest Casino four times, Best Bingo seven times and this is the second consecutive year that Sycuan has been awarded for Best Poker.

Since 2003, the Southern California Gaming Guide produces an annual Reader's Choice Awards that features the best casinos in Southern California. Every year, thousands of readers submit online ballots to name the winners in each category.

For more information about the Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2021 Best Casinos, please visit thegamingguide.com/index.php/best-casinos.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

