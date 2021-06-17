Sycuan Awarded AAA Four Diamond Rating For Third Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has been awarded the AAA Four Diamond Rating for the third consecutive year.

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has been awarded the AAA Four Diamond Rating for the third consecutive year. Sycuan has held this prestigious award since the inception of its first hotel in 2019.

Hotel properties must pass AAA's rigorous in-person professional inspection to be awarded a Diamond Designation. According to AAA, to receive a Four Diamond Rating an establishment must be upscale in all areas. This includes more refined and stylish accommodations, upscale décor style, full-service restaurants, impressive architectural features, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.

"We are honored to once again receive the AAA Four Diamond Rating and be ranked among the top hotels in the nation," said Rob Cinelli, general manager, Sycuan Casino Resort. "Despite the many challenges our industry has faced this past year, this award demonstrates our entire team's ability to overcome all obstacles, while continuing to provide world-class experiences and a superior level of guest service. We couldn't be prouder of our team and we look forward to maintaining our coveted Diamond status year after year."

AAA evaluates nearly 27,000 hotels throughout the year and only 6.5 percent make the Four Diamond list. For more information about AAA Inspections and Diamond Ratings, visit www.aaa.com/diamonds.

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort, please visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sycuan-awarded-aaa-four-diamond-rating-for-third-consecutive-year-301314471.html

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort