Sycomp Launches An Unmatched Cloud Data Experience With Sycomp Storage Fueled By IBM Spectrum Scale On Azure

Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale creates an unmatched storage solution to use Azure as a platform for HPC and AI/ML workloads

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp introduces the first IBM Spectrum Scale solution on Azure. As of October 23 rd, Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale, a new cloud storage solution, is now available to the general public on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale enables organizations to utilize different storage tiers, whether they incorporate the on-prem IBM Spectrum Scale with Azure or deploy a cloud-only solution. What usually would take days, Sycomp offers a new way for organizations to use Azure as a burst platform within a few minutes to a few hours for modern workloads such as High-Performance Computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning (AI/ML).

Features and benefits of Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale include:

Supports NFS, SMB, and the native client

Single Global Namespace: On-Prem to Cloud

Accelerates HPC and AI/ML workloads by ingesting real-time data

Parallelize Risk Management Assessment while securely leveraging real-time corporate data

Burst to cloud for time-critical workloads

"Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale is now globally available on the Azure Marketplace. Our fantastic HPC, AI/ML, and Storage team has delivered another solution for our clients that provides a cost effective, automated deployment, and storage tiering platform for their challenging workloads," says Allen Shahdadi, VP of Global Sales, Sycomp.

Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale was available to select private clients on October 1st and is now available to the general public on the Azure Marketplace as of October 23 rd. This offering has pre-defined storage cluster capacities and optional customizable solutions. For more information on Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale, visit www.sycomp.com/azure.

About Sycomp: Sycomp is a member of the Microsoft Partner Network that provides and delivers enterprise information technology solutions to organizations globally. Our portfolio of offerings includes data center, HPC, AI/ML, networking, cloud, security solutions, and services. Sycomp can globally assess, architect, integrate, deliver, and support trusted technology solutions. We have considerably flattened the complex global commerce model to engage in international business opportunities more easily, helping businesses meet their expanding IT needs and thrive globally.

Resources: www.sycomp.com/azure

https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/sycompatechnologycompanyinc1588192103892.sycompstoragefueledbyibmspectrumscalewithrhel?tab=Overview

