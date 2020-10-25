Swoop Takes Off From Toronto Pearson Airport

The airline kicks off its winter schedule with inaugural flights from YYZ bringing its ultra-low fares to Canada's largest city TORONTO, Oct.

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Swoop launched its operations at Toronto Pearson Airport, safely completing flights from Toronto to destinations in Montego Bay, Edmonton, Kelowna and Halifax. The inaugural operations continue this week with additional flights to destinations such as Abbotsford and Cancun.

This begins the airline's winter schedule which includes the return to Kelowna International Airport and the addition of non-stop service to popular sun destinations. With its accessible and affordable airfares, Swoop is connecting more Canadians in the GTA with a safe and responsible travel option.

"We are excited to be able to bring our ultra-low cost carrier model to Toronto and serve Canada's largest city," says Charles Duncan, President, Swoop. "We know that Canadians are cautious about travelling, and with the significant health and safety measures we have put in place, travellers can rest assured that their safety is our top priority."

"We're pleased to welcome Swoop to Toronto Pearson, offering yet another choice for our valued passengers," says Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "Toronto Pearson is committed to offering an enjoyable airport experience that is focused on health from curb to boarding and back again."

The airline's scheduled winter service from Toronto Pearson International Airport includes direct flights to Kelowna, Abbotsford, Halifax and Edmonton. Popular sun destinations are also available such as Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Montego Bay and Cancun supported by Swoop Getaways flight plus hotel packages, powered by Expedia. As part of its winter schedule and Swoop's commitment to the region, the airline will continue to serve Hamilton with multiple flights per week to Edmonton and Abbotsford.

"In a challenging year like we are having, we want to help Canadians connect with family and friends or travel south safely this winter season, which is why we are proud to offer direct, non-stop flights, and Getaways all at an affordable price tag," states Duncan.

Some of the health and safety measures Swoop has introduced includes stricter boarding processes allowing for shorter queue wait times, traveller screening measures, increased sanitization, and enforcing face masks to be worn for the duration of the flight.

Additionally, every transborder and international round-trip Swoop flight and Getaways booking now includes no-charge COVID-19 travel insurance coverage. This complimentary coverage is automatically included on eligible bookings at time of purchase for bookings made on and after October 15, 2020, for travel until April 24, 2021, and is valid for up to 21 days. One-way travel is excluded.

The start of its winter schedule marks the next step in Swoop's recovery efforts while remaining true to its mission of offering accessible and affordable air travel to Canadians. As the country's largest ultra-low cost carrier, the airline is uniquely positioned to help drive industry recovery with price-sensitive travellers.

Highlights about Swoop's service from Toronto for travel between October 25, 2020 - April 24, 2021 are outlined below. Schedules are subject to change due to travel advisories, health and safety conditions and traveller demand. For peace of mind, travellers can purchase ModiFly, which allows them to make a one-time change to the date and time of their booking.

Toronto and Abbotsford will operate up to 6x weekly, with service every day except Saturday

Toronto and Edmonton will operate 6x weekly with service every day except Saturday

Toronto and Kelowna will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Toronto and Halifax will operate daily

Toronto and Las Vegas will operate up to 4x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto and Orlando will operate up to 5x weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Toronto and Tampa Bay will operate up to 4x weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Toronto and Cancun will operate up to 5x weekly, with service on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Toronto and Montego Bay will operate up to 5x weekly, with service on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

For more information, please visit www.flyswoop.com

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

