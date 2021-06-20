Swoop Celebrates Three Years Of Painting The Skies Magenta

Airline launches new route between Hamilton and Kelowna and invites travellers to the party with 30% off SWOOPONS in recognition of third birthday CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low- cost airline is celebrating...

Airline launches new route between Hamilton and Kelowna and invites travellers to the party with 30% off SWOOPONS in recognition of third birthday

CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low- cost airline is celebrating three years of making air travel more accessible and affordable for Canadians with their unbundled, ultra-low fare flights. Since the airline's first flight on June 20, 2018, Swoop has proudly served three million travellers, connected Canadians to 17 destinations, operating over 20,000 flights to Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Swoop was founded in 2018 with a mission to make air travel more affordable, introducing the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) model to Canadians and saving travellers more than $159 million in direct fare savings in 2019 alone*. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the airline maintained domestic service, ensuring Canadians had continued access to affordable flight for essential air travel coast to coast.

"The last 15-months have demonstrated how important air travel is for the connectivity and economic stability of the communities we serve," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "We are so pleased to be able to celebrate our third birthday with the positivity of new route announcements and a renewed demand for air travel."

As the airline that always has affordable flights, Swoop is celebrating with extra savings on already ultra-low fares. Travellers can save 30% off base fare with the promo code SWOOPON when booking by June 24, 2021 for travel between July 8, 2021 and April 30, 2022. Travellers can visit FlySwoop.com/deals for more information.

Today's celebration will also see Swoop operate its inaugural flight from Hamilton, ON to Kelowna, BC, connecting Canada's wine countries from east to west. Scheduled to arrive in Kelowna at 10:25 a.m. local time, the flight will be welcomed on the ground by a water cannon salute and greeted by representatives from both Swoop and Kelowna International Airport.

"Today's inaugural flight is another milestone for Swoop as we continue in our recovery efforts to re-build our network," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "Swoop's success would not be possible without the support of our airport partners just like John C. Munro Hamilton Airport and Kelowna International Airport as well as our Swoopsters who share in our mission of making air travel more affordable for all."

"We are proud to welcome Hamilton non-stop to YLW this summer," said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. "Swoop's additional destinations will allow Canadians more direct options to the Okanagan this summer season."

"Looking back to Swoop's very first flight from Hamilton International Airport to Abbotsford on June 20, 2018, it's amazing to know our partnership is now three years strong as we celebrate Swoop's 3 rd birthday!" said Cathie Puckering, President and CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "Today, another milestone is proudly celebrated with new service from Hamilton to Kelowna, connecting one wine country to another!"

To learn more about Swoop visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

* Swoop Economic Impacts 2019 , a study conducted by Chris Lowe Group in January 2020.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. Flyswoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

