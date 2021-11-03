Swoop Celebrates Return Of International Departures From Abbotsford And Hamilton

Airline operating southbound international flights in November, reaccommodating northbound travellers through approved airports until NOTAM updates are in effect CALGARY, AB, Nov.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop resumed international flight departures from Abbotsford International Airport with flight WO 602 bound for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Earlier this week, the ultra-low-cost carrier also resumed transborder flying from John C. Munro Hamilton Airport with its inaugural flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Prior to yesterday's federal government announcement adding eight airports to the approved international list, Swoop made the decision to proceed with scheduled southbound flights, arranging for northbound travellers to be re-routed or reaccommodated through approved airports until at least November 29, 2021.

"We welcome this important and overdue update allowing for international passenger arrivals in Hamilton, Abbotsford and Victoria as of November 30," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "We know how eager Canadians are to travel and we are going to great lengths to prevent further disruption or delay to our travellers' plans."

Travellers returning from Orlando to the Hamilton area are being reaccommodated on Swoop flights operating to Toronto Pearson International Airport, while travellers returning from Puerto Vallarta are connecting in Edmonton before carrying on to Abbotsford.

"As Canada transitions to a fully-vaccinated air sector and to ensure the right measures are in place for Canadians to safely and affordably travel this winter, we urge the federal government to next update the advance PCR/molecular testing requirements and implement a new practical policy for travelling children under-12 returning to Canada," continued Duncan.

On November 30, Swoop will operate its St. Pete-Clearwater to Hamilton flight as scheduled, marking Hamilton Airport's first international arrival since February 6, 2020. The airline will also begin transborder flights between Victoria and Puerto Vallarta starting December 19.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. FlySwoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

