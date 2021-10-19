SWM International's Scapa Healthcare Business Signs Exclusive Technology Licensing Agreement For Novel Wound Care Technology With Synedgen, Inc.

Alpharetta, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, an SWM International (NYSE: SWM) business and the trusted strategic partner for the world's leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness, and medical device and fixation, and...

Alpharetta, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, an SWM International (SWM) - Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Report business and the trusted strategic partner for the world's leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness, and medical device and fixation, and Synedgen Inc., a biotechnology company using glycochemistry to develop drugs that enhance and mimic the innate immune system, announced today that they have signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for two novel innovative wound care treatments developed using Synedgen's proprietary glycochemistry technology platform. The agreement also gives Scapa Healthcare the right to use Synedgen's glycopolymer technology in conjunction with other wound care technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Scapa Healthcare has exclusive rights over Synedgen's glycopolymer technology in the field of dermal wounds and surgical care applications both over the counter and in the professional setting.

The advanced glycopolymer-based wound cleanser and wound hydrogel formulae are proven to control infection and promote wound healing by limiting bacterial infection, disrupting mature biofilm, and reducing inflammation and scarring of acute and chronic wounds and surgical incisions. Developed with support from the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), these wound care products are FDA 510(k) cleared and offer substantial advances over existing wound cleansers and wound hydrogels products in the market.

In addition to the two market-ready products, this technology offers a wide range of possibilities for customized wound management solutions in combination with other advanced wound care technologies including hydrocolloids, hydrogels, collagen and medical foam materials.

"We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with Synedgen, a company that shares our commitment to deliver innovative medical solutions that truly enhance people's lives" said John Petreanu, president of the Scapa Healthcare business. "This novel glycopolymer technology strengthens our portfolio of advanced wound care products and enables us to bring cutting-edge wound management solutions to our customers in a variety of formats leveraging our skin contact adhesive and topical technologies."

"This agreement with Scapa Healthcare will expand Synedgen's effective approach to treating challenging wounds for patients worldwide," said Shenda Baker, PhD, President and CEO of Synedgen. "With a rich Defense heritage, we have been able to create a new class of wound care products for warfighter and civilian use. We are honored to partner with such a well-known, world industry leader that adds to the level of consumer trust and experience to expand the application and distribution of this technology."

With development and manufacturing facilities throughout North America and Europe, Scapa Healthcare offers single-source, dual supply to its partners. Scapa Healthcare's facilities are ISO-certified and FDA-registered with cleanrooms and environmentally controlled rooms for full-scale production of finished goods. In April 2021, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., known as SWM International, acquired Scapa Group PLC, including the Scapa Healthcare business.

About SWM International:Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., operating as SWM International, is a leading global performance materials company, focused on bringing best-in-class innovation, design, and manufacturing solutions to our customers. Our highly engineered films, adhesive tapes, foams, nets, nonwovens, and papers are designed and manufactured using resins, polymers, and natural fibers for a variety of industries and specialty applications. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents, conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 5,000 people worldwide. For further information, please visit SWM's website at www.swmintl.com .

SWM's Scapa Healthcare business is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world's leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation. Our strategy is to collaborate with industry leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these collaborations, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information visit: scapahealthcare.com or email healthcare@scapa.com

About Synedgen:Synedgen is a biotechnology company using glycochemistry to develop drugs that enhance and mimic the innate immune system. The company's lead development candidate is SYGN305 for gastrointestinal mucositis, where a large unmet need exists to prevent intestinal radiation injury, the single most important dose-limiting factor in cancer radiotherapy. Synedgen's glycochemistry platform has already generated five FDA 510(k)-cleared therapeutics, one OTC drug, one veterinary indexed drug, and an out-licensed Phase 2 program, to Synspira, for the potential treatment of pulmonary complications of cystic fibrosis. Synedgen has research and manufacturing facilities in Claremont, California. For more information, please visit www.synedgen.com.

SWM | Scapa Healthcare Media ContactHillary LimaSVM Public Relations and Marketing Communicationshillary.lima@svmpr.com(401) 490-9700Synedgen, Inc. Media ContactLaurence WattsGilmartin Group, LLC.laurence@gilmartinir.com(619) 916-7620