SWM ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Alpharetta, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) - Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Report will issue a press release announcing the Company's third quarter 2021 results after the market closes on November 3, 2021 and hold a conference call to discuss results on November 4, 2021. SWM will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company's Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcast.

In conjunction with the release of SWM's third quarter earnings, you are invited to listen to the Company's conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: SWM's third quarter earnings conference call

When: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: http://www.swmintl.comThis link gives participants access to the live and/or archived event. https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/krvf222m

How: Call Participants - U.S. and Canada +1-877-445-2849 (conf i.d. 8973615)International +1-631-291-4808

Listen-only mode - Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the Web at the address above and follow the instructions set out on the Home page or in the Investor Relations section.

To listen to the live call, please go to the Web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available at the Web site for approximately 90 days.

Encore Broadcast. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. To access the recording, please use one of the following Dial-In Numbers and the Conference ID.

U.S. and Canada +1-855-859-2056 (conf i.d. 8973615)International +1-404-537-3406

(Minimum requirements to listen to the broadcast: The RealPlayer software, downloadable free from www.real.com/products/player/index.html, and at least a 14.4Kbps connection to the Internet. If you experience problems listening to the broadcast, send an email to webmaster@vdat.com.)

Mark ChekanowDirector, Investor Relations+1-770-569-4229