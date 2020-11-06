Swizznet Strengthens Financial ITaaS Portfolio With Acquisition Of RightSize Solutions

With RightSize, the RIA industry's leading secure cloud services provider, Swizznet looks to expand services to its Accounting and CPA markets

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. and LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swizznet, part of Bluff Point Associates private equity portfolio of top information technology companies, has announced that it has acquired RightSize Solutions, one of the leading providers of IT management and cloud solutions for independent registered investment advisers (RIAs).

Based in Lenexa, Kan., RightSize Solutions has been helping financial advisors use technology to gain a competitive advantage and do better business since 2002.

As the very first provider of outsourced technology management and cloud-based cybersecurity solutions to RIAs, RightSize's expertise lies in understanding the ins and outs of advisor technology and cybersecurity, building secure environments for advisors for 20 years. The company was named the #1 cloud hosting service provider to financial advisors in T3's Software Survey.

Like Swizznet, RightSize Solutions sets itself apart by understanding and providing advisors what they need. Their consultative, hands-on approach results in an intimate level of 24/7/365 service, and a passion for their clients' success.

With this transaction, Swizznet has expanded its cybersecurity, compliance enforcement and managed technology services portfolio for the financial services industry.

"By far, RightSize has the most secure ITaaS solution set in the Financial Services sector, with 18 years of experience delivering SEC-compliant cloud services to hundreds of firms across the US," said Bob Hollander, President and CEO of Swizznet. "Swizznet leads in delivering fully-supported hosted accounting applications and the acquisition of RightSize further positions us for the growing security, compliance and remote-worker needs our accounting and business clients have".

"We're thrilled to be moving forward with Swizznet and look forward to collaborating on an expanded range of services that result from this acquisition," said Wes Stillman, founder and CEO of RightSize. "Swizznet's impressive hosting skills and Obsessive Client Support® model, coupled with our depth of IT management and cybersecurity expertise for RIAs, will only mean better technology solutions for an even broader spectrum of advisors across the financial services and accounting sectors."

"We have been watching RightSize grow rapidly over the years and become the leader in delivering ITaaS and cybersecurity solutions in the wealth management space," said Kevin Fahey, Managing Director of Bluff Point Associates. "We are pleased to have RightSize join the Swizznet team to continue our vision of delivering world class cloud-based IT services to the Financial Services sector."

About RightSize Solutions:Founded in 2002 and based in Lenexa, Kan., RightSize Solutions helps RIAs gain a competitive advantage and do better business. The company was the very first provider of outsourced technology management and cloud-based cybersecurity solutions to RIAs, and remains committed to helping independent advisors achieve business excellence in the safest environment. More information on RightSize Solutions is available by calling 1-913-396-4600 or visiting https://www.rightsize-solutions.com.

Abou t Swizznet:Swizznet, a Sage-Authorized Partner, an Intuit-Authorized Commercial Hosting provider and a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider, offers hosting solutions that empower accountants and businesses to free themselves from in-house infrastructure and IT headaches so that they can connect and collaborate from any computer or device. Swizznet offers an on-demand Marketplace and uses the latest cloud computing technology and tools to provide a superior user experience by delivering the fastest, most secure and reliable cloud access to Sage and QuickBooks desktop applications. They backup their solution with 100% US-based, 24/7/365 Obsessive Support® and service, for the ultimate cloud accounting solution. For more information, please call 1-888-794-9948 or visit https://www.swizznet.com.

About Bluff Point Associates:Bluff Point Associates is a private equity firm based in Westport, Connecticut. Bluff Point actively invests in the financial services sector as well as information services companies supporting the accounting, banking, trust, securities, retirement and wealth management sectors of the financial services industry. Bluff Point's team collectively has decades of experience in recognizing a company's growth potential and working with its management to reach that potential. For more information regarding Bluff Point, visit www.bluffpt.com.

Contact: Rodney Leadingham, RLeadingham@swizznet.com, 1.888.794.9948 ext.409

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swizznet-strengthens-financial-itaas-portfolio-with-acquisition-of-rightsize-solutions-301167954.html

SOURCE Swizznet