Swiss Pharmacan's Supplement Authorized For Immediate Clinical Study To Confirm Effectiveness Against Long-COVID

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The use of ArtemiC Support has shown clear improvement of [long-COVID] symptoms after just a few days," states research collaborator Dr.

"The use of ArtemiC Support has shown clear improvement of [long-COVID] symptoms after just a few days," states research collaborator Dr. Francisco Mera Cordero from the Catalan Health Authority DAP Costa de Ponent. COVID-19 is mainly a respiratory disease with possible long-term effects on other organs [1]. Even after recovery from the acute phase, about 40% [2] of adult COVID-19 patients develop long-term COVID symptoms. Studies show that 70% of patients have damage in at least one organ [3]. "These patients are severely debilitated and can suffer from neurological symptoms - Paresthesia, Dysesthesia, pins and needles in the face, arms or legs, lack of energy, a lot of fatigue and even breathing problems," continues Mera Cordero.

Swiss PharmaCan announces the start of clinical trial with Glow LifeTech and MGC Pharmaceuticals to confirm treatment potential of ArtemiC ™ Support in Long COVID patients

Support in Long COVID patients This follows successful completion of Phase II clinical trial on 50 patients with COVID-19 [4]

Study includes 150 adults suffering from Long COVID in Barcelona, Spain

Patients will take 5 drops of ArtemiC Support 3 times daily for 6 weeks

Approved by Spanish Ethics Committee on 9 December 2021

First patient began treatment on 15 December 2021

Expected completion in February 2022

ArtemiC Support is a food supplement available worldwide without prescription

Swiss PharmaCan AG and co-sponsors MGC Pharmaceuticals and Glow LifeTech announce the start of a clinical trial to determine the efficacy of ArtemiC Support in improving the clinical condition of post-acute COVID syndrome (Long COVID). The study will be conducted in Spain at the Medical Research Center EAP Sardenya in cooperation with UniversalDoctor.

The study includes 150 adult patients with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, at least 4 weeks of long-COVID symptoms, and a Post Covid Functional Score (PCFS) between one and four. ArtemiC Support is administered orally, in a dosage of 5 drops three times daily for 6 weeks.

Evaluation of the response will be measured in two steps at one, two, three and six weeks after treatment initiation: functional status according to PCFS and symptomatology according to the 10-point Likert Scale. Seven symptoms will be assessed: dyspnea, cough, asthenia, anosmia, ageusia, headache, and mental confusion.

ArtemiC Support is a clinically tested food supplement containing three naturally derived ingredients. MyCell™ Technology encapsulates these active ingredients and enables safe and efficient absorption by human cells.

For more information, visit www.artemic.info/clinicalstudy

