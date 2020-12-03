Swinerton Signs Enterprise Agreement With OpenSpace For 360° Photo Documentation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace, a provider of next-generation 360° photo capture for construction sites, announced today that it has signed an enterprise agreement with Swinerton, the ENR Top-20 construction firm based in San Francisco.

Swinerton has already begun using OpenSpace technology and has seen significant benefits from using it. Jon Marks, CTO of Swinerton, said the agreement will allow his company to continue to be a leader in adopting cutting edge technology.

"We are very excited to be partnering with such an innovative company as OpenSpace," said Marks. "Not only are they helping us accelerate our digital transformation in the photo capture space, they are helping us transform work processes by bringing together BIM, photo capture, and field expertise."

OpenSpace CEO Jeevan Kalanithi agreed, saying, "We are extremely excited to become enterprise-level partners with Swinerton and to support their teams nationwide. We pride ourselves on having the most powerful and most intuitive platform for 360° photo documentation and progress tracking -- built specifically for construction firms. Knowing that the construction teams at Swinerton recognize the immense value we can bring them is very exciting."

OpenSpace uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to automatically pin photo captures, taken every half second, to a floor plan. In comparison, other platforms require users to manually select a location on the floor plan. On average, customers report that the patented OpenSpace platform is 20 times faster. What's more, construction teams can capture as often as needed. The captures are uploaded and visible in the platform, often within just a matter of minutes.

Swinerton is already using OpenSpace as it builds the new Radisson Blu hotel in Anaheim, California. The jobsite has been captured over 50 times throughout the duration of the project and the team can easily compare progress from the beginning of the project 5 months ago to its current state today, all from within the OpenSpace platform. The technology also allows them to "see through walls and concrete" by navigating to previous captures in the OpenSpace platform.

About OpenSpaceFounded in 2017, OpenSpace is a San Francisco-based tech company that is on a mission to bring new levels of transparency to construction. Our solutions combine simple 360° cameras, computer vision, and AI to make it incredibly easy to capture a complete visual record of the jobsite, share it via the cloud, and track progress. To date our customers have used our platform to capture over 3 billion square feet of active construction projects across thousands of sites in dozens of countries.

About SwinertonSwinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence.

