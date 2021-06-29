SwimSpot Joins Forces With Celebrate The Gray To Advance Age Inclusivity

TUSTIN, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SwimSpot, a leading women's swimwear digital e-tailer, under the RAJ Swim portfolio, has collaborated with Celebrate The Gray (@celebratethegray), a gray-haired modeling agency, whose mission is to become the vehicle of change for women to stand up and say " I'm older, beautiful, relevant and important."

"Most of the Celebrate The Gray models are not professional models, they are women who want to challenge the way women are depicted as they age. They are ambassadors broadening the image of what aging looks like for women, and SwimSpot is championing that mission with their age inclusive ' Celebrate You' campaign," said Stephanie O'Dell, founder of Celebrate The Gray. "Together with SwimSpot we are rewriting what age can look like."

By committing to age inclusivity in showcasing real women, real bodies,and authentic stories throughout their marketing, SwimSpot believes it can empower women to feel more confidently in the skin they're in. This partnership extends beyond just marketing - the models gave extensive input about the swimwear and their preferences. "SwimSpot wanted to understand who the 40+ woman was, what she loves about her body, and how she wanted to be represented," said Stephanie. By seeking to understand customer preference, SwimSpot plans to build a better connection with the customer and ultimately, create a community of women, who can inspire confidence.

SwimSpot VP, Nicole Haase leads the marketing and digital teams for RAJ Swim's direct-to-consumer website and wholesale. Haase says "I see women of all ages, sizes, ethnicities and shapes living their best lives in swimsuits, including myself at 44. Yet this age group is underrepresented in the swim industry. There are over 40 million American women aged 40+ who have significant purchasing power and are the healthiest, wealthiest, and most active generation in history. One thing these women have in common is that most of them feel completely ignored by marketers…and brands."

During the 'Celebrate You' campaign, SwimSpot will also be sharing fit tips and tricks, virtual styling sessions with their SwimSpecialists, Instagram live events, local celebrations and valuable feedback from Celebrate The Gray models too. Join the movement to #CelebrateYou.

About SwimSpot

Created, lead and designed by women for women, SwimSpot, a division of Raj Swim, has been producing swim and resort wear for over 50 years. SwimSpot's collection of swimwear, beachwear and activewear includes something to suit different body shapes and sizes, with beautiful prints, contrasting textures and slimming lines. SwimSpecialists are on call and ready to help answer questions around fit and style to ensure their customers feel confident and fantastic in their products.

For more information about SwimSpot and to see the 'Celebrate You' campaign, please visit www.swimspot.com.

