Swimm Makes Key Hires Focused On Operational Excellence

The company enabling developer teams to better understand code is welcoming veterans of Gett and Stack Overflow to strengthen relationships with customers and developers

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swimm , the company that allows knowledge building through continuous, auto-synced documentation, announced Elinor Guetta and Tim Post's addition to the team. Guetta joined the company as Head of Business Operations, while Post took the role of Principal Dev ReI.

Previous to Swimm, Guetta was Head of Growth at Gett , the global corporate ground travel leader, where she focused on sales operations and customer success. Guetta also worked closely with Swimm's co-founders as COO at ITC , an educational organization that trains talented professionals to develop careers in technology.

"The rise in productivity tools for engineering teams have left users with a sea of choices and uncertainty regarding where to place efforts," said Guetta. "To tap into the true potential of engineering teams' productivity, Swimm is working on a robust developer platform to sync teams and their code, with a unique developer experience."

"I am looking forward to reuniting with the team at Swimm whom I have previously worked with. Swimm's ultimate goal is to help engineering teams better understand their code and create a strong knowledge base, so understanding and integrating customer feedback into Swimm's growth will be a top priority," she added.

Tim Post is the former Community Evangelist for Stack Overflow, where he served as the outward voice of the company and community and worked to ensure that Stack Overflow was a welcoming and inclusive site for all developers. Tim developed and managed special projects designed to drive both users and business engagement during his time there. With nearly two decades of experience as a Software Engineer, Post will integrate into the team as Principal Developer ReIations, to grow and maintain Swimm's community.

"Swimm is a platform that at its core makes developers' lives easier," said Post. "Having spent a significant portion of my career as a software engineer and then as a community builder, I'm excited about how Swimm is going about solving some of the biggest pain points engineers face. I look forward to opening discussions with the developer community about why this is a must-have tool in their stack."

"We are thrilled to have Elinor and Tim aboard the Swimm team, together they will help emphasize our commitment to deliver a great experience for customers. Their track record and vast experience will be invaluable to open channels of communication, allowing us to build strong relationships with our users," said Oren Toledano, CEO and Founder of Swimm."

Media Contact Kevin Capon Goldszmidt kevin@westraycommunications.com +972585-190791

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swimm-makes-key-hires-focused-on-operational-excellence-301252940.html

SOURCE Swimm