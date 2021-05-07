COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Safety USA, a consortium of national nonprofit and governmental organizations focused on drowning prevention, has announced its water safety message for 2021. "Swim Area Safety, #SwimAreaSafety."

The 2021 Water Safety USA safety message focuses on features that affect swim area safety, such as water depth, underwater hazards, water quality, water clarity, water temperature, and water movement. A sensible approach to safeguard yourself and those in your group is to select designated swim areas with lifeguards. The link at the end provides additional information.

Millions enjoy water activities in pools, lakes, rivers, and oceans. However, there are also over 4000 drowning deaths per year that are both predictable and preventable. Drowning prevention strategies include learning how to swim, providing supervision by those who can prevent, recognize, and respond to drowning situations, such as lifeguards and water watchers, and understanding how risks vary with location.

In the United States, swimming is the fourth most popular recreational activity. It ranks first in popularity among children and teens ages 7-17. With over ten million residential pools, a quarter million public pools, five thousand miles of beaches, and thousands of public and private river and lakefront campgrounds and recreational areas, it is no surprise that there are hundreds of millions of yearly dips into pools, oceans, lakes, and rivers.

In fact, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death among children ages 1-4 years. For that group, there are three times more deaths in pools than in natural waters. Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death among children 5-9 years. For that group, the number of deaths in pools and natural waters are about equal. For ages 10-65, there are five times as many drowning deaths in natural waters as in pools.

"Drowning tragedies can be prevented and understanding the possible hazards where we swim is a key prevention strategy. What should the water depth be for me or my swimming groups? What underwater hazards could be present? How do I know if the water is too high? What is a safe swimming area if we are at the ocean? These considerations are critical to helping individuals select a safe swimming area and will help prevent tragedy from occurring," says Andrea Watson, Water Safety USA representative.

The 2021 Water Safety Message #SwimAreaSafety focuses on how to recognize and respond to water hazards at locations where you swim. When picking a location, factors to consider include water depth, underwater hazards, water quality, water clarity, water temperature, and water movement. Choosing to swim in a designated swim area can help ensure safe conditions.

Information and ResourcesClick HERE to access more complete information on swim area safety, including facts, figures, and resources available for free download. Also, the Water Safety USA webpage on this topic includes an infographic.

