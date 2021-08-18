Swift Tactical Systems Expands The Capabilities Of Its Swift021 VTOL UAS Product For Long-Range And High-Altitude Performance With Silvus Radios At The SLVUAS Test Site In Colorado

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, is a leading provider of turn-key, American-made, unmanned systems and services.

Swift Tactical Systems recently completed over two dozen flights at Leach Field, 1V8, Alamosa County, CO, to collect data on the high-altitude density performance of the Swift021 VTOL UAS to validate real-world capabilities.

Swift021 VTOL Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) high-density altitude capabilities:

Demonstrated operations during 40-mile endurance flight at +10,000 ft density altitude

Over two dozen flights

Testing of low-level ELOS and video transmission with the Silvus radios

"To meet the needs of our customers, we are required to fly in many high-density altitude areas, such as high-elevation, hot and humid regions, and mountainous terrains. These positive performance tests have proven the Swift021 VTOL UAS will take-off, transition, perform with precision, and land accurately at +10,000 ft density altitude. This is a huge step in expanding the flight envelope of the Swift021," said Alex Echeverria , Vice President of Swift Tactical Systems.

"As temperatures go up, performance will decrease. As altitude goes up, performance will decrease. As humidity in the air increases, performance will decrease. With any of these, performance will be bad, but if you have all of them at the same time, performance will be even worse.

"Silvus StreamCaster radios give us the ability to confidently and reliably stream video and data back to the ground station time and time again, even in challenging conditions and austere environments. So it's nice not to have to worry about that," added Echeverria .

As Swift Tactical Systems continues to improve upon the capabilities of the Swift021 UAS, they are able to support longer range and higher altitudes missions. These extended capabilities are being put to use as Swift Tactical Systems continues to support The Bahamas Ministry of National Security in extending their UAS program designed to provide better support for their police, defense force, and customs operations throughout the island chain.

"Leveraging Swift's 35-year pedigree of advanced vehicles and systems, Swift Tactical Systems offers a complete UAS suite with unmatched flexibility, quality, and safety. In addition, Swift Tactical Systems' diverse portfolio of services and products focused on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to enhance situational awareness. Thus allowing our customers to make better-informed decisions during time-critical missions," Says Rick Heise, President & CEO of Swift Tactical Systems.

About Swift021 VTOL UASThe Swift021 is the world's most advanced transitional VTOL UAS. Utilizing patented X-blade Technology™, the Swift021 never needs additional launch and recovery systems and can vertically take-off and land in any 50'x50' space. Get the take-off and landing capabilities of a multi-rotor with the flight efficiency of a fixed-wing aircraft. The Swift021 is fully electric, provides a flight endurance of up to 2 hours and an operational range of +40 miles. Designed and built in the USA, the Swift021 meets conventional military standards for ruggedness and reliability. In addition, the Swift021 is a fully modular unmanned system that allows for interchangeable batteries, parts, and payloads for greater flexibility, performance, and safety.

About Swift Tactical SystemsSwift Tactical Systems provides unmatched capabilities utilizing disruptive unmanned systems technologies and operational expertise for military and government applications. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, the company delivers fully integrated unmanned systems solutions for collecting, processing, and providing real-time intelligence and data, enabling governments and organizations to make informed decisions. Swift Tactical Systems is a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, Inc. Also headquartered in San Clemente, Swift Engineering is an innovation company with a 35-year history of design, engineering, and build heritage in intelligent systems and advanced vehicles, including autonomous systems, helicopters, submarines, spacecraft, ground vehicles, robotics, and advanced composites.

About Silvus TechnologiesPrivately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission-critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of Ph.D. scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

About The Colorado SLV UAS Test SiteUAS Colorado, a non-profit industry association, and Alamosa County, Colorado maintain an 8000 square-mile high altitude UAS Test Site, with unmatched terrain and climate diversity. Terrain elevations ranging from 7,500 ft to over 14,000 ft and terrain diversity from wetlands to desserts and from easy wide (50 x 80 Nm) open flat agricultural lands to extremely rough challenging mountainous terrain. UAS and payloads prove their worth here for many applications in research, public safety, and many other applications.

Media Inquiries: William Schneider 316804@email4pr.com +1 (714) 866-8404

