Swift Biosciences And SPT Labtech Announce Accelerated Research Collaboration

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Biosciences, pioneers in the development of DNA and RNA library preparation kits for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and SPT Labtech, providers of liquid handling solutions announce a collaboration to leverage Swift's efficient NGS library preparation kits on SPT Labtech's highly efficient mosquito® genomics and dragonfly® discovery.

The partnership will expand the portfolio of library prep solutions available on the SPT Labtech instruments by miniaturizing Swift technologies for degraded DNA, low input RNA, custom amplicon panels, and more. "Swift library prep kits enable new insights in areas such as cancer research, infectious disease, and immune response," said Joby Jenkins, Director of Product Strategy at SPT Labtech. "We look forward to helping Scientific teams around the world generate new insights at a reduced cost."

"The SPT Labtech instruments enable labs to scale projects confidently by generating multiple replicates of each sample for less than the cost of a single library," said Cris Kinross, Director of Market Development at Swift Biosciences. "Together, we deliver a turnkey solution that provides reproducible, consistent results which greatly reduces the chance of having to repeat the sequencing process."

Both Swift and SPT pride themselves on facilitating an unparalleled customer experience by offering technical FAS support and prioritizing customer success.

About SPT Labtech

SPT Labtech enables life scientists through collaboration, deep application knowledge, and leading engineering to accelerate research and make a difference together. We offer a portfolio of products within sample management, and liquid handling that minimizes assay volumes, reduces material handling costs, and puts the discovery tools back in the hands of the scientist.

About Swift Biosciences

Swift Biosciences develops and commercializes NGS Library Preparation Kits to advance research into improvements in the health of individuals and their communities worldwide, specifically in the fight against cancer and management of inherited diseases. Our research use only (RUO) tools are used in areas such as agrigenomics, infectious disease research, metagenomics, and the pharmaceutical industry. Swift Library Prep Kits maximize data output, provide the most comprehensive coverage available on the market, and reduce sequencing costs. Our products normalize NGS libraries for applications including Liquid Biopsy (circulating, cell-free DNA), Methylation Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Transcriptome Sequencing, and Chromatin studies from low input quantities and Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin-Embedded samples.

For more information, visit SwiftBioSci.com and follow Swift Biosciences on Twitter (@SwiftBioSci).

