SWEPCO Issues Requests For Proposals For Purchase Of Wind, Solar And Short-term Generation

SHREVEPORT, La., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), today issued three Requests for Proposals (RFP) for renewable and short-term generating capacity to supply the needs of its customers.

The RFPs solicit bids for the purchase of wind resources of up to 3,000 megawatts (MW); solar resources up to 300 MW and short-term accredited deliverable capacity up to 250 MW.

Wind resources must be a minimum of 100 MW, interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and be located in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas or Missouri. Solar resources must be a minimum of 50 MW, interconnect to SWEPCO's transmission system within SPP and be located in the SWEPCO service territory. Proposals for short-term capacity must be for a minimum of 50 MW from SPP resources.

Proposals are due by Aug. 12, 2021. Response and contact information is available online at SWEPCO.com/2021RFPs. Proposals selected from the three RFPs are subject to appropriate regulatory approvals.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, serves more than 543,000 customers in northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and western Arkansas. SWEPCO's headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv, LinkedIn.com/company/swepco and SWEPCOConnections.com.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,500 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

