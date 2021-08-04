SweetWater Brewing Company Announces Expansion Across Michigan

Now Pouring Heady Brews Throughout the Upper Midwest, SweetWater Continues to Drive Growth Across New Markets

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC ( "SweetWater") has announced its market expansion across the state of Michigan, further accelerating the nation's 11 th largest craft brewer into the Great Lakes states. SweetWater's high-quality craft brews, distributed by O&W, Inc., are now available for purchase on draft and in cans, and can be found in local restaurants, bars, grocery chains, liquor stores and other retail establishments wherever " the fishin's good."

Beer and hard seltzer fans throughout Michigan can now enjoy SweetWater's core line of tasty brews including its flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale, its juicy H.A.Z.Y. IPA, SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer and the newly introduced 420 Imperial IPA - its first line extension of the popular 420 brand. As one of the fastest-growing and largest craft brands in the U.S., the Georgia-based brewery's expansion into Michigan marks an important step in its continued growth.

"SweetWater's latest venture into Michigan is an exciting one, and we're thrilled new brew drinkers can now embrace our motto "Don't Float the Mainstream!" with us," said Brian Miesieski, Chief Marketing Officer at SweetWater. "By September, SweetWater beers are expected to be available in every state east of Colorado. We're working hard to make it a reality for craft beer lovers from coast to coast to have the chance to enjoy an always fresh, and always tasty brew with the stand-out, high-quality beer SweetWater is known to deliver."

This new market is the 36th state, plus Washington, D.C., that SweetWater has dived into, representative of the expansive growth the leading brewing company has experienced over the last several years. Michigan is the 11th new market that the 420 lifestyle-focused brewery has entered this year - joining Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota, Maine, Nebraska, Wisconsin, New York, Iowa, Vermont and New Hampshire to SweetWater's growing list of new states where its award-winning lineup of year-round, seasonal and specialty beers are now available.

"We are thrilled that SweetWater has partnered with us to handle their distribution with local Michiganders," said Jamie Wanty, Vice President of O&W, Inc., a 5th generation beer distributor located in Southeastern Michigan. "The craft beer industry is huge here, and our locals love supporting passionate, authentic brands. We're sure SweetWater's delicious brews will thrive in Michigan and are excited to see what started as a local brewery quench the thirst of beer lovers throughout our great state."

SweetWater isn't stopping with Michigan - the brewing company has major plans to further its expansion, with intent to enter new markets throughout 2021 and beyond, connecting SweetWater lovers coast to coast.

"This is really only the beginning of our plans to expand the SweetWater brand and outdoor-forward lifestyle," said Miesieski. "Our exciting upcoming expansions will allow us to tap into new beer markets in late 2021, carrying into the 2022 new year."

Michigan locals can catch the brewery's iconic crafts, sporting its unforgettable rainbow trout logo as SweetWater floats further into the Great Lakes this summer.

About SweetWater Brewing Company:SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto "Don't Float the Mainstream!" In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., now Tilray (TSX: TLRY and Nasdaq: TLRY), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Co. celebrated 24 years of heady brews in 2021, now available in 36 states, plus Washington D.C., and is the 11th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to the Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, G13 IPA, High Light, Goin' Coastal IPA with pineapple and SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series and progressive barrel aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation's most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.

Visit SweetWater Brewery - located at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta - for tours of the main brewery, and pints and bites in the newly renovated taproom and restaurant. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and brewery hours, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com. Follow SweetWater Brewing Company on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweetwater-brewing-company-announces-expansion-across-michigan-301348067.html

SOURCE SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC