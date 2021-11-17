Sweetgreen Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Sweetgreen, Inc. (sweetgreen) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of Class A common stock at the price to the public of $28 per share.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (sweetgreen) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of Class A common stock at the price to the public of $28 per share. Sweetgreen is offering 13,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 18, 2021 under the symbol "SG" and the offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Allen & Company LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as book-running managers. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., RBC Capital Markets, and William Blair are also acting as book-running managers. Amerivet Securities and Blaylock Van LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 17, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About sweetgreen:Sweetgreen passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 140+ restaurants, their 5,000 team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience, and leverages their app to create an omnichannel experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen's strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food.

