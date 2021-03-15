SweetFrog Introduces New Dole Soft Serve Watermelon Flavor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is finally on the horizon, and with it comes a mouthwatering new flavor at sweetFrog ( www.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is finally on the horizon, and with it comes a mouthwatering new flavor at sweetFrog ( www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand. Dole Soft Serve® Watermelon will be available for a limited time in sweetFrog stores until May 31.

In addition to being dairy free, Dole® Watermelon is bursting with juicy, true-to-fruit flavor.

"We wanted to capture the essence of Spring and turn it into a frozen treat," said Brittany Goetz, national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Our guests are always looking for more non-dairy menu options, so we knew it was time to introduce a light and refreshing flavor like Dole® Watermelon."

Promotional Flavor:

Dole Soft Serve® Watermelon

About sweetFrog®sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

