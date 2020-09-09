Swedish TV Star, Successful Entrepreneur Launches Rejuvenating One Bottle Skincare Routine In US: Stråla One

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Founder Nicole Winter enters a room, she radiates confidence and beauty that are age-defying. Now, this former med school student and television star is sharing that light and timeless quality with consumers via her new, aptly named rejuvenating skincare product, Stråla One: Swedish Rapid Rejuvenation Luxury Cream. After all, "Stråla" when translated from Swedish means "radiate."

Stråla One is an all-in-one rejuvenation cream for aging women and men that helps users look years younger through simple 90-second morning and evening applications to the face, neck, and hands. This is the latest luxury skincare product from Stråla, founded by Winter and her talented team. The company's proprietary Aktiv-8 Cellulär Komplex is the main ingredient and was developed by their chemists to amplify the skin's natural ability to fortify and restructure for a youthful appearance.

See the benefits at www.StralaSkincare.com/benefits

According to Winter, most skincare products have up to three active ingredients at low concentrations, but Stråla One synthesizes 14 active ingredients at high clinically tested concentrations to help aging skin appear visibly lifted, tight, smooth, and plump. That means it can replace a typical six-product skincare regimen with a single cream to save time while delivering superior results. The all-in-one cream is priced at $79 for 15mL or $249 for 50mL - a steal when each product in a multi-step skincare routine of this caliber can average over $125 each.

Available exclusively at www.StralaSkincare.com/product/strala-one

Stråla One was six years in the making and born of Winter's med school training and experience in the often age-biased Hollywood entertainment industry. Although living in Los Angeles, Winter, in fact, rose to fame by starring in the top-rated Scandinavian reality show, Swedish Hollywood Wives, as the only single mother and successful entrepreneur. Stråla One reflects her determination, Swedish roots, and is rich in rare botanicals sourced from northern Sweden.

"Every day we push the boundaries of skincare innovation to create premium products that deliver uncompromising beauty to our uncompromising customers. Stråla One visibly boosts skin health, elasticity, plumpness, smoothness and hydration," describes Winter.

"I fought against aging in Hollywood for years before taking matters into my own hands to create an effective alternative to harmful and invasive procedures," said Winter. "And, I am proud that we exceeded all expectations by combining powerful natural ingredients and scientific compounds."

Stråla One is paraben and sulphate free, contains no synthetic color or fragrances, is not tested on animals, and promotes green habits.

For more information, visit www.StralaSkincare.com, www.Instagram.com/StralaSkincare and www.Facebook.com/StralaSkincare.

Product:Stråla One: Swedish Rapid Rejuvenation Luxury Cream

About Stråla Skincare:Stråla combines the purity of the past with the innovations of the future. Founded in 2018 by Nicole Winter, Stråla brings together generations of natural Swedish skincare secrets with today's leading chemistry to develop advanced products that are highly effective, lifestyle ready, and visibly rejuvenate aging skin.

Media Contact: Anne Johnson press@stralaskincare.com

Related Files

Stråla Brochure.pdf

Related Images

nicole-winter-with-str-la-one.png Nicole Winter with Stråla One: Swedish Rapid Rejuvenation Luxury Cream Nicole Winter, founder of Swedish skincare company Stråla, with debut anti-aging product, Stråla One - an advanced and highly effective anti aging skincare routine in one bottle.

Related Links

Swedish Insights on Skincare

Inspiring Conversation with Nicole Winter

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swedish-tv-star-successful-entrepreneur-launches-rejuvenating-one-bottle-skincare-routine-in-us-strala-one-301126679.html

SOURCE Strala Skincare